Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) Climbs 58.75% In 2024; Is It Attractive Enough At $4.57?

In recent trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.57 trading at $0.12 or 2.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That most recent trading price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -163.02% from its 52-week high price of $12.02 and is indicating a premium of 13.35% from its 52-week low price of $3.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.58%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.57 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.94% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of 6.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.01 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.87% while that of industry is -6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.40% in the current quarter and calculating 69.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $720.52 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $651.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -85.03% during past 5 years.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.18% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 40.62 million shares of worth $186.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 30.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.32 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.26 million shares of worth $83.84 million or 5.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.