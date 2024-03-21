Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.24?

In last trading session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw 8.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.14 or 12.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $318.06M. That closing price of OCGN’s stock is at a discount of -3.23% from its 52-week high price of $1.28 and is indicating a premium of 72.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.73%, in the last five days OCGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. Ocugen Inc’s shares saw a change of 115.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.23% in past 5-day. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) showed a performance of 19.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.65 million shares which calculate 4.47 days to cover the short interests.