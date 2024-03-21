Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.30?

In recent trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at $0.0 or -0.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $152.66M. That most recent trading price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -43.33% from its 52-week high price of $0.43 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.13%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -7.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.01% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of 24.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 million shares which calculate 4.73 days to cover the short interests.