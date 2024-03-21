MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) Could Experience -75.62% Growth

In last trading session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) saw 10.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.34 trading at $0.39 or 7.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.72M. That closing price of HOLO’s stock is at a discount of -2016.1% from its 52-week high price of $113.00 and is indicating a premium of 71.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.88%, in the last five days HOLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $5.34 price level, adding 37.76% to its value on the day. MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s shares saw a change of 50.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.30% in past 5-day. MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) showed a performance of -67.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.