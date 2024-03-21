Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE), Stock Drops -61.55% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw 7.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at $0.29 or 18.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.10M. That most recent trading price of LASE’s stock is at a discount of -295.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 63.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 18.83%, in the last five days LASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Laser Photonics Corp’s shares saw a change of 55.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) showed a performance of 71.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45800.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
LASE Dividends
Laser Photonics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 52.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.61% institutions for Laser Photonics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LASE for having 60448.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 32230.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57047.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 32357.0 shares of worth $57271.0 or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28091.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49721.0 in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.