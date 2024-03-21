Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE), Stock Drops -61.55% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw 7.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at $0.29 or 18.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.10M. That most recent trading price of LASE’s stock is at a discount of -295.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 63.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.83%, in the last five days LASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Laser Photonics Corp’s shares saw a change of 55.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) showed a performance of 71.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45800.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.