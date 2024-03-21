Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) At $0.09: What To Do?

In last trading session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.52M. That closing price of KTRA’s stock is at a discount of -6544.44% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

In the last five days KTRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 24.37% to its value on the day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -46.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.21% in past 5-day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) showed a performance of -8.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.