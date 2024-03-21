Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) Is 63.49% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) saw 2.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.08 trading at -$0.12 or -1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $611.77M. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -33.22% from its 52-week high price of $8.10 and is indicating a premium of 63.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.94%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $6.08 price level, adding 19.68% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s shares saw a change of 72.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.27% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 45.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.98 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.52 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $57.32 million and $50.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.40% while estimating it to be -11.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.53% during past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 21 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.89% institutions for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 9.37 million shares of worth $32.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 1.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $18.76 million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.