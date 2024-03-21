JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) At $0.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw 8.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.01 or 0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.66M. That closing price of JOAN’s stock is at a discount of -1500.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 629.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days JOAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 47.33% to its value on the day. JOANN Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -45.48% in past 5-day. JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) showed a performance of -72.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 million shares which calculate 15.59 days to cover the short interests.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

JOANN Inc (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JOANN Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -176.47% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 228.60% in the current quarter and calculating 26.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $709.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $470.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -176.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.30%.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.16% institutions for JOANN Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at JOAN for having 28.34 million shares of worth $24.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 67.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $0.32 million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.