Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) At $0.93: What To Do?

In last trading session, Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.07 or -6.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.50M. That closing price of JTAI’s stock is at a discount of -1781.72% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.74%, in the last five days JTAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 33.57% to its value on the day. Jet.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.18% in past 5-day. Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) showed a performance of -1.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28230.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
JTAI Dividends
Jet.AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 63.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.41% institutions for Jet.AI Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.