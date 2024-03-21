Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) At $0.93: What To Do?

In last trading session, Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.07 or -6.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.50M. That closing price of JTAI’s stock is at a discount of -1781.72% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.74%, in the last five days JTAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, adding 33.57% to its value on the day. Jet.AI Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.18% in past 5-day. Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) showed a performance of -1.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28230.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.