Is SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX), -41455.56% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw 97.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.04 or 26.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03M. That closing price of SMX’s stock is at a discount of -41455.56% from its 52-week high price of $74.80 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.13%, in the last five days SMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 40.75% to its value on the day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s shares saw a change of -74.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.07% in past 5-day. SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) showed a performance of -45.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.