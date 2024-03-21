Is Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $7.46?

In last trading session, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.46 trading at $0.11 or 1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of GOTU’s stock is at a discount of -12.87% from its 52-week high price of $8.42 and is indicating a premium of 70.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days GOTU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $7.46 price level, adding 6.98% to its value on the day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 106.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.85% in past 5-day. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) showed a performance of 52.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.82 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.