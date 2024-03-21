Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) Has Risen By -49.00 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.61 trading at $0.12 or 2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.87M. That closing price of LUNR’s stock is at a discount of -136.19% from its 52-week high price of $13.25 and is indicating a premium of 62.75% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days LUNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $5.61 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Intuitive Machines Inc’s shares saw a change of 119.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.95% in past 5-day. Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) showed a performance of -49.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.68 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.