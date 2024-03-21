Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.05?

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.05 trading at $0.0 or 2.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.39M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -8100.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.89%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.05 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.75% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -65.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.