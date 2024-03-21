Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) At $2.78: What To Do?

In last trading session, Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.21 or 8.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.40M. That closing price of IMRX’s stock is at a discount of -414.03% from its 52-week high price of $14.29 and is indicating a premium of 31.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 473.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.17%, in the last five days IMRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 44.51% to its value on the day. Immuneering Corp’s shares saw a change of -62.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -52.72% in past 5-day. Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) showed a performance of -58.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 million shares which calculate 57.7 days to cover the short interests.