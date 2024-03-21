How To Know If X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Is Expensive At $1.02.

In last trading session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw 3.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.05 or 5.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $170.64M. That closing price of XFOR’s stock is at a discount of -152.94% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 44.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.07%, in the last five days XFOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.17% in past 5-day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.4 million shares which calculate 10.52 days to cover the short interests.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.55% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.68% during past 5 years.
XFOR Dividends
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.61% institutions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at XFOR for having 15.96 million shares of worth $30.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 14.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.07 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.28 million shares of worth $10.25 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.79 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.