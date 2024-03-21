How To Know If X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Is Expensive At $1.02.

In last trading session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw 3.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.05 or 5.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $170.64M. That closing price of XFOR’s stock is at a discount of -152.94% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 44.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.07%, in the last five days XFOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 0.97% to its value on the day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.17% in past 5-day. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.4 million shares which calculate 10.52 days to cover the short interests.