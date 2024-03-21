How To Know If Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Is Expensive At $0.71.

In last trading session, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw 1.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.05 or 7.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.21M. That closing price of VLCN’s stock is at a discount of -53139.44% from its 52-week high price of $378.00 and is indicating a premium of 21.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.76%, in the last five days VLCN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 13.41% to its value on the day. Volcon Inc’s shares saw a change of -83.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) showed a performance of -38.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.