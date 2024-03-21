How To Know If Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) Is Expensive At $0.49.

In recent trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at -$0.04 or -7.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.93M. That most recent trading price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -55.1% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 38.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.27%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $0.49 price level, adding 14.04% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 9.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.64% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of 38.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.