How To Know If TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Is Expensive At $0.37.

In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.02 or -4.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.93M. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -491.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 64.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.49%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 40.32% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 112.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.05% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 99.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.