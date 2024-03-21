How To Know If Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Is Expensive At $3.58.

In last trading session, Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.58 trading at $0.16 or 4.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $374.79M. That closing price of REAL’s stock is at a discount of -14.53% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 72.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.68%, in the last five days REAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.58 price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. Therealreal Inc’s shares saw a change of 78.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.15% in past 5-day. Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) showed a performance of 101.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.32 million shares which calculate 5.03 days to cover the short interests.