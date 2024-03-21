How To Know If Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) Is Expensive At $1.21.

In last trading session, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.05 or 4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $214.78M. That closing price of SLI’s stock is at a discount of -300.83% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 8.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days SLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Standard Lithium Ltd’s shares saw a change of -40.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.68% in past 5-day. Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) showed a performance of -1.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.49 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.