How To Know If Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) Is Expensive At $2.66.

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.29 or 12.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.33M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -633.08% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 36.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.24%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.07% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of 43.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
MDAI Dividends
Spectral AI Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 60.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.48% institutions for Spectral AI Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MDAI for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 35.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, which was holding about 22949.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.