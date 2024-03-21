How To Know If Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) Is Expensive At $2.66.

In last trading session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.29 or 12.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.33M. That closing price of MDAI’s stock is at a discount of -633.08% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 36.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.24%, in the last five days MDAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Spectral AI Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.07% in past 5-day. Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) showed a performance of 43.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.