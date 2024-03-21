How To Know If Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) Is Expensive At $2.70.

In last trading session, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.70 trading at -$0.23 or -7.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.02M. That closing price of STI’s stock is at a discount of -412.96% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 86.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.85%, in the last five days STI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $2.70 price level, adding 25.82% to its value on the day. Solidion Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -64.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 116.00% in past 5-day. Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) showed a performance of 330.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.