How To Know If Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) Is Expensive At $0.30.

In recent trading session, Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at -$0.03 or -6.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.65M. That most recent trading price of STSS’s stock is at a discount of -426.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.58 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.47%, in the last five days STSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 11.35% to its value on the day. Sharps Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.48% in past 5-day. Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) showed a performance of -21.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.
STSS Dividends
Sharps Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.23% institutions for Sharps Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at STSS for having 1.0 million shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36614.0.
On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 41177.0 shares of worth $12480.0 or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9956.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3017.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.