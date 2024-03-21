How To Know If Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) Is Expensive At $0.30.

In recent trading session, Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at -$0.03 or -6.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.65M. That most recent trading price of STSS’s stock is at a discount of -426.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.58 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.47%, in the last five days STSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 11.35% to its value on the day. Sharps Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.48% in past 5-day. Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) showed a performance of -21.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.