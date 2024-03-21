How To Know If Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) Is Expensive At $3.92.

In last trading session, Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at $0.17 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.36M. That closing price of PMEC’s stock is at a discount of -6.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 74.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days PMEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Primech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 63.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 68.97% in past 5-day. Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PMEC) showed a performance of 82.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43910.0 shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.