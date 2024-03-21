How To Know If Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In last trading session, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.03 or 12.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.74M. That closing price of PRST’s stock is at a discount of -2107.69% from its 52-week high price of $5.74 and is indicating a premium of 42.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.21%, in the last five days PRST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 41.48% to its value on the day. Presto Automation Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.61% in past 5-day. Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) showed a performance of 14.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.08 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Presto Automation Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.36% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.50% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.07 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 16 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.13% institutions for Presto Automation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at PRST for having 2.47 million shares of worth $12.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.97 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.46 million shares of worth $4.87 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.