How To Know If Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) Is Expensive At $0.16.

In last trading session, Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) saw 11.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.02 or 15.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.94M. That closing price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -4262.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.57%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 23.81% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.07% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of -4.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41490.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.