How To Know If Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Is Expensive At $4.83.

In last trading session, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw 9.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.83 trading at -$0.11 or -2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $675.96M. That closing price of NVAX’s stock is at a discount of -135.2% from its 52-week high price of $11.36 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.23%, in the last five days NVAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $4.83 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Novavax, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.00% in past 5-day. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) showed a performance of 16.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.74 million shares which calculate 4.83 days to cover the short interests.