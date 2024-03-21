How To Know If NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Is Expensive At $7.64.

In recent trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.64 trading at $0.04 or 0.59% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.12B. That most recent trading price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -8.77% from its 52-week high price of $8.31 and is indicating a premium of 54.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.59%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $7.64 price level, adding 1.29% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of 9.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.48% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of 8.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.98 million shares which calculate 5.65 days to cover the short interests.