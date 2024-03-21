How To Know If Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Is Expensive At $1.24.

In recent trading session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.06 or 4.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $103.49M. That most recent trading price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -930.65% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 13.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 4.66%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -18.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.27% in past 5-day. Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of -22.81% in past 30-days.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.99% institutions for Naas Technology Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NAAS for having 3.52 million shares of worth $4.28 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.52 million shares of worth $4.28 million or 4.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20947.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $25450.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.