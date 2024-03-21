How To Know If Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Is Expensive At $1.24.

In recent trading session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.06 or 4.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $103.49M. That most recent trading price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -930.65% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 13.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.66%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -18.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.27% in past 5-day. Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of -22.81% in past 30-days.