How To Know If Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Is Expensive At $1.26.

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw 17.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at -$0.09 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $225.60M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -388.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.16 and is indicating a premium of 72.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 34.37% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of 115.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.56% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of 205.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.88 million shares which calculate 6.48 days to cover the short interests.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.70% in the current quarter and calculating 15.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.82 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
LICY Dividends
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 21.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.20% institutions for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at LICY for having 12.02 million shares of worth $66.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 8.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.41 million.
On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.19 million shares of worth $14.17 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.45% of company’s stock.