How To Know If Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Is Expensive At $1.26.

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw 17.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at -$0.09 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $225.60M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -388.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.16 and is indicating a premium of 72.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 34.37% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s shares saw a change of 115.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.56% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of 205.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.88 million shares which calculate 6.48 days to cover the short interests.