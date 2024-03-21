How To Know If Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) Is Expensive At $2.56.

In recent trading session, Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at $0.06 or 2.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.08M. That most recent trading price of KIRK’s stock is at a discount of -51.56% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 45.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days KIRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.56 price level, adding 14.67% to its value on the day. Kirkland’s Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.79% in past 5-day. Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) showed a performance of -3.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 4.85 days to cover the short interests.
Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 566.70% in the current quarter and calculating 6.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $167.22 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $96 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.
KIRK Dividends
Kirkland’s Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.