How To Know If Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) Is Expensive At $2.56.

In recent trading session, Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.56 trading at $0.06 or 2.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.08M. That most recent trading price of KIRK’s stock is at a discount of -51.56% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 45.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days KIRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.56 price level, adding 14.67% to its value on the day. Kirkland’s Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.79% in past 5-day. Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) showed a performance of -3.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 4.85 days to cover the short interests.