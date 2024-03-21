How To Know If Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Expensive At $5.67.

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 14.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at $1.18 or 26.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $367.13M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -70.9% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 53.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.28%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $5.67 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -20.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.71% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -17.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.