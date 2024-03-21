How To Know If Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Expensive At $5.67.

In last trading session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) saw 14.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at $1.18 or 26.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $367.13M. That closing price of IREN’s stock is at a discount of -70.9% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 53.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.28%, in the last five days IREN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $5.67 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Iris Energy Ltd’s shares saw a change of -20.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.71% in past 5-day. Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) showed a performance of -17.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.
Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Iris Energy Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.68% while that of industry is 9.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
Company posted $15.18 million and $13.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
IREN Dividends
Iris Energy Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.