How To Know If Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) Is Expensive At $0.12.

In last trading session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at -$0.01 or -1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.92M. That closing price of HSCS’s stock is at a discount of -1141.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.49 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.97%, in the last five days HSCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $0.12 price level, adding 11.05% to its value on the day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) showed a performance of 2.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.