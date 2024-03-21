How To Know If FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Is Expensive At $1.55.

In last trading session, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at $0.1 or 6.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.55M. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -551.61% from its 52-week high price of $10.10 and is indicating a premium of 21.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.90%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.73% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of -10.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.93 million shares which calculate 4.98 days to cover the short interests.