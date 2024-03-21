How To Know If Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) Is Expensive At $4.74.

In recent trading session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) saw 2.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.04 or 0.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.09B. That most recent trading price of ALTM’s stock is at a discount of -53.38% from its 52-week high price of $7.27 and is indicating a premium of 12.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days ALTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $4.74 price level, adding 1.86% to its value on the day. Arcadium Lithium PLC’s shares saw a change of -30.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.41% in past 5-day. Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) showed a performance of 1.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.15 million shares which calculate 5.24 days to cover the short interests.