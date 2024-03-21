How To Know If Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) Is Expensive At $5.89.

In last trading session, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.89 trading at -$0.19 or -3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $461.42M. That closing price of ANNX’s stock is at a discount of -18.85% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 73.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.13%, in the last five days ANNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $5.89 price level, adding 15.86% to its value on the day. Annexon Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) showed a performance of 13.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Annexon Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 122.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.23% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.73% institutions for Annexon Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANNX for having 7.06 million shares of worth $24.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, which was holding about 5.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.07 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.92 million shares of worth $6.62 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.