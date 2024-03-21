How To Know If Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) Is Expensive At $3.15.

In recent trading session, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.24 or 8.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $276.50M. That most recent trading price of AMPX’s stock is at a discount of -237.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.63 and is indicating a premium of 17.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 621.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.42%, in the last five days AMPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $3.15 price level, adding 3.08% to its value on the day. Amprius Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.49% in past 5-day. Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) showed a performance of -14.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amprius Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.17% while that of industry is 18.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $790k and $610k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 241.80% while estimating it to be 191.80% for the next quarter.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.28% institutions for Amprius Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMPX for having 1.67 million shares of worth $5.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.86 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.67 million shares of worth $5.24 million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.