How To Know If AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Is Expensive At $1.49.

In last trading session, AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw 6.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.44 or 41.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.34M. That closing price of LIDR’s stock is at a discount of -1510.74% from its 52-week high price of $24.00 and is indicating a premium of 30.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 261.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 41.90%, in the last five days LIDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/20/24 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. AEye Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.96% in past 5-day. AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) showed a performance of 15.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

AEye Inc (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.30% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -58.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $1.09 million and $600k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -90.80% while estimating it to be -16.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1230.78% during past 5 years.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.03% institutions for AEye Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. General Motors Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at LIDR for having 14.06 million shares of worth $2.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Intel Corporation, which was holding about 6.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.