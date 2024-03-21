Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) At $4.25: What To Do?

In last trading session, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.11 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $407.53M. That closing price of HNST’s stock is at a discount of -15.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 75.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 958.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days HNST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 9.38% to its value on the day. Honest Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.21% in past 5-day. Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) showed a performance of 24.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Honest Company Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 242.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.10% while that of industry is 19.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 64.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.25 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.76% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.40%.
HNST Dividends
Honest Company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.