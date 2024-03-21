Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) At $4.25: What To Do?

In last trading session, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.11 or 2.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $407.53M. That closing price of HNST’s stock is at a discount of -15.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 75.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 958.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.53%, in the last five days HNST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $4.25 price level, adding 9.38% to its value on the day. Honest Company Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.21% in past 5-day. Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) showed a performance of 24.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.