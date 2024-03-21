Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) Up 29.26% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.89 trading at $5.94 or 22.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That most recent trading price of GES’s stock is at a premium of 17.69% from its 52-week high price of $26.25 and is indicating a premium of 46.03% from its 52-week low price of $17.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 851.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.88%, in the last five days GES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $31.89 price level, adding 0.81% to its value on the day. Guess Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.69% in past 5-day. Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) showed a performance of 29.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.31 million shares which calculate 8.8 days to cover the short interests.

Guess Inc. (GES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Guess Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 46.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.05% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 5.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $573.03 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $685.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.92% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.40%.

GES Dividends

Guess Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 22 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 132.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.81% institutions for Guess Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GES for having 4.82 million shares of worth $153.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 3.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.56 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $58.99 million or 3.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.