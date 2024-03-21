Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Could Experience -13.39% Growth

In recent trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw 4.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.02 or 1.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.38B. That most recent trading price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -117.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 11.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.30% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of -9.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 255.72 million shares which calculate 12 days to cover the short interests.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.95% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.30% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.43 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $80.7 million and $80.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -42.50% while estimating it to be -33.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.50%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.72% institutions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at DNA for having 236.29 million shares of worth $274.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 198.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.38 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 123.41 million shares of worth $143.16 million or 7.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.2 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $58.23 million in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.