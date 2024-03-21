Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) At $0.38: What To Do?

In last trading session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.01 or -3.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.87M. That closing price of GMDA’s stock is at a discount of -560.53% from its 52-week high price of $2.51 and is indicating a premium of 42.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.34%, in the last five days GMDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 8.43% to its value on the day. Gamida Cell Ltd’s shares saw a change of -8.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.24% in past 5-day. Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) showed a performance of -3.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.