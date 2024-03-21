Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) Jumps 4.35%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.05 or 4.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $304.20M. That most recent trading price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -2.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.23 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 543.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 2.44% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.84% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) showed a performance of 20.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.