FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Ripped 31.58% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at -$0.15 or -9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.95M. That closing price of NOTE’s stock is at a discount of -200.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.51 and is indicating a premium of 56.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 978.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.09%, in the last five days NOTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 21.05% to its value on the day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.71% in past 5-day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) showed a performance of -14.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.14 million shares which calculate 6.37 days to cover the short interests.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FiscalNote Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.39% while that of industry is 19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -21.40% in the current quarter and calculating 39.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.11 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $31.53 million and $32.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% while estimating it to be -10.00% for the next quarter.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.40% institutions for FiscalNote Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NOTE for having 28.91 million shares of worth $105.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 24.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Stonehill Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 5.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.64 million shares of worth $9.61 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.