Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Drops -99.92% In 2024; Is It Affordable At $0.09?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 13.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.90M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -146033.33% from its 52-week high price of $131.52 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/18/24 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 24.37% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s shares saw a change of -86.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.28% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of -62.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.89 million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.