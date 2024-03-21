Does Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Look Expensive At $7.50? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.50 trading at -$0.4 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.30M. That closing price of VTYX’s stock is at a discount of -446.67% from its 52-week high price of $41.00 and is indicating a premium of 75.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days VTYX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $7.50 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 203.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.82% in past 5-day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) showed a performance of 150.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.19 million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.