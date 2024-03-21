Does TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) Look Expensive At $1.53? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at -$0.1 or -6.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $155.45M. That most recent trading price of TROO’s stock is at a discount of -226.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.99 and is indicating a discount of -0.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15120.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.
TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.13%, in the last five days TROO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/19/24 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 17.3% to its value on the day. TROOPS Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.43% in past 5-day. TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) showed a performance of -21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.
TROO Dividends
TROOPS Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 53.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.12% institutions for TROOPS Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TROO for having 52367.0 shares of worth $80137.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 46069.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70499.0.
On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 46069.0 shares of worth $70499.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 52367.0 shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $80137.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.