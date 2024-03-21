Does Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) Look Expensive At $73.00? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.00 trading at $1.24 or 1.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.28B. That most recent trading price of FOUR’s stock is at a discount of -26.44% from its 52-week high price of $92.30 and is indicating a premium of 41.22% from its 52-week low price of $42.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.73%, in the last five days FOUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/15/24 when the stock touched $73.00 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. Shift4 Payments Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.33% in past 5-day. Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) showed a performance of 0.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.15 million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shift4 Payments Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.33% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.30% in the current quarter and calculating 21.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $759.59 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $918.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $547 million and $629.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.90% while estimating it to be 45.90% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.09%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.55% institutions for Shift4 Payments Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at FOUR for having 5.31 million shares of worth $389.88 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners Lp, which was holding about 4.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $349.84 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.96 million shares of worth $143.94 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $132.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.