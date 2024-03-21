Does Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) Look Expensive At $8.95? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.95 trading at $0.3 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -34.08% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 69.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/14/24 when the stock touched $8.95 price level, adding 8.77% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 119.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.14% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of 9.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.05 million shares which calculate 8.41 days to cover the short interests.