Does OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Look Expensive At $2.46? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at $0.04 or 1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $231.72M. That most recent trading price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -18.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 60.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 976.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.46 price level, adding 3.53% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.39% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 22.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.17 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.