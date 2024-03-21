Does OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Look Expensive At $2.46? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.46 trading at $0.04 or 1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $231.72M. That most recent trading price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -18.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 60.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 976.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/21/24 when the stock touched $2.46 price level, adding 3.53% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.39% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of 22.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.17 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -280.00% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter.
3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119.83 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.
OGI Dividends
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 09 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.23% institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 1.16 million shares of worth $2.86 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 million.
On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $4.31 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Jan 30, 2024, making its stake of worth around $1.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.